New Financial Programs Want to Address Economic Inequity in Underserved Communities

Assistance with credit building

A lack of credit history can be a serious challenge in communities of color, low-income communities and even among new immigrants to this country. And without access to traditional bank accounts, these individuals are not able to generate the data that helps to establish creditworthiness, according to Boston Consulting Group.

One of the new platforms hoping to address this particular challenge is Tend, a banking collective that launched a few months ago. The bank's CEO says its mission is to empower communities of color and low-income communities and will do so in a variety of ways, including by not excluding customers who may lack credit history or who have a less than prime credit score from its customer base.

"If you have credit issues or no credit, you're not going to be blocked by that," says Tend CEO James Dunavant. "What we want to do is provide tools to help people build their credit profile and also help improve credit for this population."

Tend will help its customers do this is by offering them access to as much as 75 percent of their personal savings in the form of a secured line of credit, which customers can use to help build a positive credit history.

Members build or improve their credit profile simply by making consistent monthly payments on their Tend secured line of credit, and the payments will be reported to the credit bureaus.

Tend will also provide members with access to their credit score, credit report, and other credit monitoring tools that can actively keep them abreast of any changes to their score.

There will also be a credit score simulator on the Tend platform to help members learn about the various ways one's credit score can be impacted. The credit score access is already available through Tend, and the additional enhanced tools will be launched soon.