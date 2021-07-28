Do You Really Need Life Insurance if You Don't Have Kids?

Could you support yourself if your spouse died unexpectedly?

The purpose of life insurance is to replace a loss of income, so your family or partner is supported and can continue their lifestyle if you die prematurely, says Cathy Jones, associate director and financial planner at Edelman Financial Engines.

Life insurance is necessary for some couples. Many couldn't cover their living expenses if their spouse were to die prematurely, Jones explains. One partner may earn significantly more than the other, and the loss of that higher income would be devastating to the surviving partner.

However, if you've accumulated significant wealth, and each spouse could fully support themself and maintain their lifestyle if one person were to die, you could forgo life insurance.

"If no one would suffer due to your loss of income, then it's worth exploring if it makes sense to skip it," Jones says. Though, she suggests considering a small life insurance policy to cover costs such as funeral arrangements.