Facet Wealth's main differentiator is that it connects you with a Certified Financial Planner, who is assigned to you. You get to meet with your planner on a regular schedule—in fact, you can meet with them whenever you'd like. All you have to do is block a time on their calendar. (You can also email them at any time.) Your CFP can manage your investments for you, if you'd like, for no additional cost. But the main benefit is they help you build a comprehensive financial plan around your goals. That means they'll help you figure out answers to questions like making sure you're insured and how much insurance to buy, how to start saving for your kids' college while juggling your other goals, and how to best manage your cash flow. (Can you really afford a new car?) Because Facet pros are CFPs, they're fiduciaries, which means they're legally bound to offer advice in your best interest. Unlike some other types of financial advisors, they don't make commissions by selling you products.

Cost: $100/month baseline. Instead of an "assets under management" fee—which is when financial advisors charge say, 1 percent of the amount of money they're managing for you—Facet charges a monthly subscription fee based on the complexity of your financial situation. You can cancel at any time, but the idea is your planner is with you for the long haul. As your life changes, your planner is there to help you navigate new challenges. The fee you pay is worked out in initial conversations with Facet Wealth. You can schedule a free 30-minute intro call via its website.