Should You Use Cryptocurrency on Vacation?

Pro: No foreign exchange fees.

Cryptocurrency pays in the currency of the country where you purchase, and your transaction is settled within minutes. So if you're traveling overseas, you don't have to pay the foreign transaction fees your credit card charges, or calculate the exchange rate you'll get converting dollars to Euros, or try to spend all those Euros you get at the ATM before you head home.

You do have to watch the cryptocurrency exchange rate, though. At the Bobby, for example, the exchange rate in the checkout email you are sent is good for 15 minutes. After that, it may fluctuate.