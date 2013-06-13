10 Important Credit-Related Questions to Ask Yourself

It depends. If you only have one credit card, it’s likely a bad move: Closing that card could mean that you won’t have a good mix of credit, which is something that lenders like to see. Also, closing it will deplete your available credit, which isn’t good—having unused, available credit helps your score.



But if you have several credit cards, closing one might not be so bad. It all depends on how high the limit is on the card, and something called the credit card utilization rate—the percent of available credit that you’re using. If your available credit is $10,000, and you’re using $8,000 of it, it could indicate that you rely heavily on credit because you lack cash. It’s best to keep your credit utilization rate below 30 percent.



As a general rule, the higher your credit utilization rate, the more it might hurt your score to close a card. For instance, if your other cards are maxed out or close to it, closing a card with a high limit could hurt your credit score, because it could boost your credit utilization rate. For example, let’s say that you have $5,000 worth of credit, and you are using $3,000 of it. If you close a credit card with a $1,000 limit, you’ll boost your credit utilization rate from 60 percent to 75 percent. So to make certain that closing your card won’t have a severe effect on your credit score, calculate your credit utilization rate without the limit on the card. If it’s below 30 percent, it’s probably safe to close the card. If not, take some time to pay down your debt first.