How to Better Understand Your Credit Card—and Figure Out Which One Is Right for You

Most credit cards have either accrued interest or deferred interest. Accrued interest adds up regularly. If you carry a balance on a credit card with accrued interest, interest will be calculated based on your annual percentage rate (APR) and added to your total balance at the same rate every month, no gimmicks or surprises.

Deferred interest, on the other hand, typically offers an introductory interest rate and then adds on interest later if the complete balance is not paid off.

“Deferred interest really pertains to things like store cards,” says Mike Kinane, the head of U.S. Bankcards at TD Bank. “If you carry a balance for the promotional period and go past that promotional period with the balance, interest has been deferred since day one. You’ll end up paying interest for [everything that has accumulated] since you made the purchase.”

Most people will encounter deferred interest when they’re signing up for a store credit card that offers, for example, zero percent interest for up to six months. If you can’t afford a large purchase (like furniture) all at once, this promotional store card will let you space out payments over six months without paying anything extra in interest. If you do not pay off the complete balance within the introductory period or you miss a payment, though, you may see all the interest that would have accumulated over the period appear on the card.

With deferred interest, a zero percent introductory APR doesn’t actually eliminate interest; it pushes it off for the prescribed period of time, so you may have to pay it back later. If this happens, “you’re really still paying all that interest,” says Andrea Koryn Williams, CFP, CLU, ChFC, a wealth management advisor with Northwestern Mutual. “It’s something you definitely want to pay attention to,” she says.

Cards with deferred interest can still work in your favor, but only if you are able to pay off the complete balance within the introductory period. Williams suggests breaking your balance up into manageable chunks that you can pay off before the promotional period ends; be sure you understand when that is—and if the store card has deferred interest—before you sign up.

Kinane says most general purpose cards will have accrued interest, not deferred, so you can rest a little easier.