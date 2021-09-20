Everything You Need to Know About Guardianship, Conservatorship, and Legal Dependents 

Conservatorship of an Adult

Conservatorships are intended for when an adult is incapacitated at some level and cannot make their own informed decisions about medical care, money, or daily living. Reasons for a conservatorship may include when an adult has dementia, has had a stroke, or has severe mental illness or disability.

If you have a loved one you think needs a conservatorship, you should consult an attorney to help you choose the right type and to file the proper paperwork. An attorney can also provide legal advice on alternative solutions if possible, such as durable power of attorney.

The American College of Trust and Estate Council (ACTEC) has a list of options for advanced planning with loved ones to avoid conservatorship down the road. Some alternatives may be more favorable to conservatorship because they empower the individual to make choices about care and finances before they potentially become incapacitated.

Only a court can grant a conservatorship after hearing evidence that an adult lacks mental capacity and needs the help of a conservator, according to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). If someone has filed a petition seeking conservatorship for you, you have the right to an attorney, either someone you hire or a court-appointed one. A lawyer can help you object to the petition for the conservatorship or even take action for you to choose your own conservator if necessary.