The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

The last few months haven’t been ideal for anyone. Learning remotely for another semester or year or returning to campus with restrictions (and without many of the more fun features of college) may not be what many students dreaming of the freedom of college signed on for, but it almost certainly isn’t for forever.

The coming academic year may be uncomfortable, but if students adjusted to remote learning well enough, are willing to abide by campus social distancing restrictions, and aren’t overly worried about the tuition expense—either because of a well-stocked 529 plan, scholarship money, a good student loan situation, or family wealth—it may be something they can sit and wait out. For students who had planned to live on campus but are now unable to, room and board fees (and some campus fees, depending on the institution) may be refunded; students living off-campus will still be able to live in their apartments or houses, or may be able to break leases.

Still, the largest expense of attending college is tuition, and that’s not going to change drastically. What’s important to remember is that the value of your degree hasn’t changed, even if the process of getting it has shifted for the time being. If you’re very concerned about the value of the education, Roberts suggests calling the school and talking through your concerns.

Ask about taking fewer classes at a reduced rate—while still remaining a part- or full-time student, per the conditions outlined in any student loans, grants, or scholarships—or see if there’s any space to negotiate tuition. Remember that schools are eager to keep students enrolled, so you have some leverage.

“There’s ways to talk to your school about what your options are within school,” Roberts says.

