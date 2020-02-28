Everything You Need to Know About Making Charitable Donations

Yes, charitable giving is tax-deductible, but you’ll need some records. Ask for an itemized receipt for any donation of money or goods, even if it amounts to less than the IRS’s $250 threshold. If your noncash donation is worth more than $500, you have to complete IRS Form 8283. A noncash donation worth more than $5,000 requires an appraisal.

Before you donate goods, snap a photo of the pile, says Katie Thomas, a certified public accountant and co-owner of Diamond J Accounting in Phoenix. If you’re not sure how much that business suit or dining room set is worth, check the online valuation guides from Goodwill and the Salvation Army.

Save receipts and documents in a designated folder, says Julie Colucci, associate adviser at New England Investment & Retirement Group in North Andover, Massachusetts. Or use an app like Evernote Scannable to store receipts in a digital folder that’s easy to share with your accountant.