The CARES Act Has Changed 401k Withdrawal Rules—Here’s What You Need to Know
Think (and do your research) before you act.
Many Americans have been hit hard financially during the pandemic, and while some aid has already arrived and more might be on the way, sitting back and waiting for that support isn’t the best way to ensure you’re taking advantage of everything you can, particularly if you’re struggling to pay bills. Many are considering 401k withdrawals during COVID-19, but there are other financial actions you can take during lockdown, including learning more about what options you have to find a little extra cash during these trying times.
Before you move money around, take out loans, or start making 401k withdrawals, though, make sure you’re understanding the limits and stipulations that come with current aid options and other support. As overwhelming as it might be, experts recommend you take a proactive approach to understanding how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (or CARES Act) works and who benefits from it.
This is particularly important if you’re considering 401k withdrawals during coronavirus. The CARES Act allows folks in need of money to withdraw from their 401ks with fewer penalties, but that doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all, or that making 401k withdrawals is right for everyone. Here’s what you need to know before you start pulling from your retirement savings to help cover expenses during coronavirus.
How the CARES Act affects your 401K
The government signed the CARES Act into law on March 27 of this year in an effort to address the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus. The bill provides relief to small businesses and individuals in the form of tax deductions, stimulus checks, loans, and expanded unemployment benefits, among other considerations—and it also relaxed some rules around making withdrawals from your 401k.
“Under normal circumstances, if you withdrew from your retirement account before age 59 and a half, there would be a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, which the CARES Act temporarily waives,” says Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of CreditKarma. “And, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who has suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19 can now withdraw up to $100,000 from their retirement plans.”
Before the pandemic, Lin says you would have only been allowed to withdraw either $50,000 or 50 percent of your vested balance, whichever was less. The limits on 401k loans have also been raised: Participants can borrow up to 100 percent of their vested balance, up to $100,000, from their 401k and pay it back over time.
With these changes in mind, you might be wondering whether withdrawing from your 401k now will help your financial situation, but Lin says to weigh your decision carefully and to only consider this route if you’re in dire straits.
“If you and your family are struggling to cover the basics—think paying rent and buying groceries—this may be the only option for you, so long as you have exhausted every other source of income first,” Lin says. “However, if you’re looking for extra cash to cover anything beyond necessities, now is not the time to withdraw from your 401k.”
Should you withdraw from your 401k now?
Before you withdraw from your retirement account, Lin says it’s important to understand all of your options first. You might qualify for unemployment or be able to get relief from your credit card companies about deferred payments or lower interest rates, both of which are options to pursue before making 401k withdrawals.
“Don’t be scared to tap into your emergency savings fund,” Lin says. “The coronavirus pandemic has created an emergency for many Americans, so exhaust that savings before dipping into your retirement funds.”
If you haven’t yet filed your taxes for this year, you might still be expecting a refund this year. Using that money to make ends meet could be a better move than taking from your retirement, too, Lin says.
Bobbi Rebell, CFP, personal finance expert at Tally, agrees.
“Start with things that you do not have to pay back, like unemployment. Stimulus checks are also helpful, as are forgivable loans or grants if you or your business qualify,” she says. “You can also work to lower financial obligations by doing things like consolidating any outstanding debt that you may have using an app like Tally, which helps users pay off high-interest credit card debt.”
Meghan Murphy, vice president of global thought leadership at Fidelity Investments, recommends using your health savings account or HSA to tackle qualifying medical expenses, looking into any brokerage accounts, or considering a home equity line of credit. You might also consider withdrawing from a Roth IRA, as these withdrawals are usually tax and penalty free, she adds.
If you need personalized input, Rebell suggests consulting with a trusted financial planner or an HR manager at your place of employment before making any moves. Rebell says you have until September 23, the CARES Act 401k withdrawal deadline, to consider a withdrawal. After 2020, the bill’s provisions will no longer apply.
The consequences of making 401k withdrawals now
This new option might sound like a life raft for some folks in desperate need of funds, but taking money out of your retirement account prematurely also has a downside, even with the CARES Act in place to limit the fees and penalties associated with doing so.
“The biggest pitfall is that you are likely doing serious damage to your own future financial security,” Rebell says. “Not only are you missing out on the money growing over time, but if you stop contributing to your 401k, you also miss out on company matching funds.”
While the CARES Act has increased the amount that you can borrow or withdraw and removed some penalties, you still have to pay the money back or pay taxes on your withdrawal, Murphy says. If you choose a 401k loan, you can avoid paying taxes on the money you take from your 401k, but you have to pay that money back. If you choose a 401k withdrawal, you will have to pay income taxes on that money, though you can spread those tax payments out over time, up to three years. The CARES Act eliminates the 10 percent penalty on withdrawals; 401k loans incur no penalties as long as they’re paid back within the prescribed time frame.
“Account holders have up to three years to pay taxes on the withdrawal. The money can also be paid back into a retirement plan within three years to help keep you on track with your retirement goals,” Murphy says.
But paying that money back could be difficult, if not impossible, for some people who find themselves desperate enough to need this option. Should the coronavirus crisis also cause you to lose your job, you’ll get an extension to pay back the money, but this will vary by plan.
“Some plans don’t allow loans, and some may have different repayment terms, so you have to check on your individual plan,” Rebell says.
How to take advantage of 401k withdrawal options
If you’ve consulted with experts, considered your other options, and still decided to pull money from your 401k, get in touch with your retirement plan managers.
Murphy says to remember that payments will be automatically deducted from your paycheck, so your take-home pay will be lowered. You should also avoid withdrawing from your 401k multiple times, and try not to take more than you need. If you plan to repay the money, if possible, try to continue saving for retirement as you work to pay back the loan and remember that if you suddenly change jobs, you’ll likely have to pay the remainder of your loan back immediately.
Rebell says the amount of time it takes to get your money in hand will vary by plan, so it’s better to get a head start now.
“If you are in truly dire circumstances and this is your last resort, do what you have to do. No judgement,” Rebell says. “But everyone else should avoid it.”