The CARES Act Has Changed 401k Withdrawal Rules—Here’s What You Need to Know

The government signed the CARES Act into law on March 27 of this year in an effort to address the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus. The bill provides relief to small businesses and individuals in the form of tax deductions, stimulus checks, loans, and expanded unemployment benefits, among other considerations—and it also relaxed some rules around making withdrawals from your 401k.

“Under normal circumstances, if you withdrew from your retirement account before age 59 and a half, there would be a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty, which the CARES Act temporarily waives,” says Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of CreditKarma. “And, anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone who has suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19 can now withdraw up to $100,000 from their retirement plans.”

Before the pandemic, Lin says you would have only been allowed to withdraw either $50,000 or 50 percent of your vested balance, whichever was less. The limits on 401k loans have also been raised: Participants can borrow up to 100 percent of their vested balance, up to $100,000, from their 401k and pay it back over time.

With these changes in mind, you might be wondering whether withdrawing from your 401k now will help your financial situation, but Lin says to weigh your decision carefully and to only consider this route if you’re in dire straits.

“If you and your family are struggling to cover the basics—think paying rent and buying groceries—this may be the only option for you, so long as you have exhausted every other source of income first,” Lin says. “However, if you’re looking for extra cash to cover anything beyond necessities, now is not the time to withdraw from your 401k.”

