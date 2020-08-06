These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

Best for: investors who want in on pricier stocks

What it is: This brokerage account lets you invest every dollar exactly how you choose in any stock or exchange-traded fund. If you want a piece of, say, Apple, you don’t have to pony up hundreds of dollars for an individual share—you can simply buy the sliver of stock you can afford, without paying commissions.

Why we love it: The low investment fee gives you access you otherwise wouldn’t have. “Successful investing is about developing positive habits, and Fidelity allows you to do that regardless of share price, reinforcing the idea that no amount is too small to get started,” Smart Money Awards judge Gideon Drucker, CFP, author of How to Avoid H.E.N.R.Y. Syndrome: Financial Strategies to Own Your Future, says.