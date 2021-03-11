More Stimulus Checks Are on the Way, Along With More Aid for Families—Here’s What You Can Expect

This third round of stimulus checks is larger than the other two (which were $1,200 and $600, respectively) and has new rules surrounding who is eligible. Single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less are eligible for the full $1,400, as are heads of household with an AGI of $112,500 or less, and married couples with a joint income of $150,000 or less. Payments phase out for those making more than those figures, and stop completely at $80,000 for single filers, $120,000 for heads of household, and $160,000 for joint filers. (Previous stimulus checks phased out at higher income levels.)

Parents or heads of households will receive $1,400 payments for each of their children, too. College students will also count as eligible dependents (so their parent taxpayer will receive $1,400 for them), as will older relatives claimed as dependents.

Eligibility is determined by 2019 income, unless you’ve filed your 2020 taxes already—if you have, it will be based on your most recent return. If you’ve lost income since 2019 and are ready to file your taxes, filing your taxes now might make it possible for you to receive those checks; if not, you will likely be able to get a credit on your 2021 taxes next year.

Payments may begin arriving as soon as the week of March 15. After the last round of aid was passed, the first round of payments were distributed within days—it may be possible for the IRS to distribute these payments just as quickly.

If you received the last two rounds of stimulus money, you don’t need to do anything to receive these $1,400 checks. And if you were eligible but didn’t receive the money, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 taxes.