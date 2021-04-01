What Does It Mean to Age in Place—and How Can You Make It Work for You

If the thought of home renovations is overwhelming, Greg Hicks, VP of Modernize Home Services, has some advice.

“Some people are worried about how to start. They think of ramps but that’s jumping to the extreme,” Hicks says. “Think about small improvements that can make a big difference for safety and accessibility in the home instead.”

Hicks points out that slips and falls are some of the biggest dangers with retirees or elders living at home, but they are also some of the easiest concerns to address. Start by improving your home lighting, decluttering floor spaces, and smoothing transitions between rooms. That might be as simple as removing rugs or as intensive as widening door frames—but it’s certainly not as big a project as installing a wheelchair ramp.

Another problem area in the home is the bathroom, where slipping and falling happens easily on slick tile and in the shower or tub. Some fixes might be as simple as installing grips on your shower floor, or you might consider an entire shower upgrade as a way to sit while bathing.

Hicks suggests swapping knobs on faucets and door handles with levers, which are easier to grip, as well. Different hardware on kitchen drawers and cabinets can also help. Also important for any older homeowner is a security system, Hicks says.

If DIY projects aren’t in your wheelhouse, don’t worry. You can always hire out for these improvements, and not every job will require contractors and thousands of dollars. Daniel Edwards, owner of Handyman Connection of South Shore, Boston, suggests hiring a handyman for smaller fix-it problems that don’t involve renovations of entire rooms.

A handyman can install those shower grab bars, a shower bench, and a grippy film on your shower floor. They can also help to install seamless shower entries that lower the edge of your shower tub so you don’t have to step in and out of the bath each day. A handyman can help to widen your door frames, too.

“Come up with a punch list,” Edwards says. “Having a handyman do five to 15 things is more cost effective than paying someone to do one thing at a time at their day rate.”

Cini says that one way to get a grasp of the types of projects you might need to consider is to visit senior living facilities, even if you don’t think you want to live there. Cini says this is a great way to see what kinds of layouts and products are available to seniors in a facility engineered for their unique challenges. You might notice that the toilets are higher in the bathrooms or that the light fixtures operate by touch. The technology might impress you and get your gears turning for improvements to your own home.

Cini says the added benefit of visiting these facilities is that you’ll be able to price out the alternatives in case your plan to age at home goes wrong.

“Something could happen, and you could break a hip, and you’ve already done the investigation, and you could go there for a respite and not have to worry about doing it in crisis mode,” she says. “It’s like not going to the grocery store when you’re hungry. It’s a lot easier to highlight what you like and don’t like [at a senior living facility] when you’re not scared.”