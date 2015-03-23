Creating a budget doesn't have to be overwhelming. In fact, it can be easy if you follow the plan outlined in the newest episode of "Adulthood Made Easy," one of Real Simple's four podcasts. Host and RealSimple.com editorial assistant Sam Zabell calls on Nicole Lapin, finance expert and author of Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together ($19, amazon.com), for easy-to-follow budgeting strategies. Lapin has tips for how to divide your income, how to handle unexpected or one-time costs, and why you can (and should) allow for little indulgences that make you happy. Listen to the full episode below, and don't forget to subscribe (and review!) on iTunes.