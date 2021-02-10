All Your Questions About Your 2020 Taxes, Answered

Maybe, maybe not. So far, the deadline for filing taxes this year is April 15, per usual. However, things are already off to a bit of a late start with a February 12 opening day for tax filing.

Savage says the date seems to get later each year. This year, the IRS says the later opening day will allow them to test their systems and implement December tax changes affecting the second round of Economic Impact Statements.

With so much still in flux this year, Savage generally recommends filing by the deadline. There's no real advantage to filing super early this year, unless you desperately need your return sooner or are concerned about tax return fraud. Otherwise, you could benefit from waiting until the deadline so you can adjust your plan should any other disaster strike between now and Tax Day.

“In a world of uncertainty, wait. That’s my advice,” Savage says.

It’s still possible that the IRS could delay filings this year, though it’s not likely. Last year’s delay had to do with the fact that many accountants had to suddenly shift to remote filings and IRS workers weren’t in offices to begin processing returns, but hopefully many of those logistical challenges have been resolved this year.

If you find you need an extension this year, you can file for one before April 15 and delay your filing date to July or October depending on your needs. That’s an option available to you always, pandemic or no pandemic.

“There’s a lot of talk about a third round of stimulus checks, which would either be based off of your 2019 or 2020 tax filings,” Savage says. “So there could be a mad rush of people filing their taxes immediately to affect their third stimulus check.”

If you earned less in 2020 than you reported in your 2019 filing, for example, you could end up getting a higher stimulus check if you file early. And if you want your return sooner, Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, suggests filing electronically to shorten turnaround time.

“This year, that is more important than ever, because we’ve seen that the postal service is still facing some delays,” she says.