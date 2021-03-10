Filing Your Taxes Right Now Can Help Make Sure You’re Eligible for a Stimulus Check—Here’s What You Need to Know

You may want to file your taxes now. The new American Rescue Plan includes a third round of stimulus checks for eligible individuals earning $75,000 or less ($150,000 for couples filing jointly). This stimulus money will be distributed based on your 2019 tax return if you have not already filed your 2020 return. That distinction is key, particularly if you lost income in 2020.

The first and second rounds of stimulus checks—for $1,200 and $600 per adult, respectively—went to people based on their 2019 income. If you earned more than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple filing jointly, and that was reflected on your 2019 tax return, you received a smaller stimulus check. If you earned more than $99,000 ($198,000 for a couple filing jointly), you received no stimulus money at all.

Unfortunately, many, many people experienced layoffs, furloughs, or pay cuts in 2020. Their household income may have plummeted, but because they earned above the cutoff in 2019, they still did not receive stimulus money. Fortunately, there is an option to reclaim that money through the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 taxes, but if you are newly eligible for this third round of stimulus, you should file your taxes for last year as soon as possible (like, today) to ensure you receive the money when it is distributed in the next few weeks. Otherwise, you may have to wait until you file your 2021 taxes to receive a credit (if one is offered at all).