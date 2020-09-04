Money Planning

Finances During Coronavirus

How to Protect Your Financial Health Against a Coronavirus Recession

How to Save Money for an Emergency Fund (Yes, Even Now)

If you don’t already have an emergency fund, you might need one soon. Here’s how to start one, even while on lockdown.
Is It Safe to Spend Money Right Now? Experts Weigh In

Can you spend money right now, or should you save all of it? Experts weigh in.
10 Things You Can Do During Quarantine to Protect Your Financial Future

TurboTax Just Launched a Free Stimulus Center to Help Make Sure Everyone Receives Their Stimulus Check

The new TurboTax Stimulus Center was launched in partnership with the IRS to help people get their stimulus checks as quickly as possible.
How to Decide If Now’s the Right Time for You to Move

We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but on the bright side, the real estate market might be in your favor.

Crisis Need-to-Knows

Small Businesses Need Support Right Now—Here Are 10 Ways to Shop Local When You're Stuck at Home

Due to Coronavirus Concerns, July 15 Is the New Official Deadline to File Your 2019 Taxes

The Financial Services and Apps Real Simple Editors Tried and Loved This Year

We Tried 300 Financial Apps and Services for the Real Simple Smart Money Awards—Here Are the 2020 Winners

Want to Shop and Save Money? These Shopping Apps Make It Possible

These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier

Preparing Your Finances

5 Rules for an Emergency Fund That Will See You Through (Almost) Anything

All Money Planning

A Dependent Care FSA Can Help You Save Money on Childcare Costs—Here’s What to Know

HSAs and FSAs Aren’t the Same: Here Are the Differences So You Can Finally Stop Mixing Them Up

FSAs Are a Use-It-or-Lose-It Way to Save Money on Medical Expenses—Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Use Yours

5 Things Every Aspiring Home Buyer Should Figure Out Before Applying for a Mortgage

A Monthly Guide to Finding the Best Deals on Electronics, Mattresses, and More

These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

Whether You’re Selling, Buying, or Refinancing, These Clever Real Estate Sites Can Help

Get Better at Managing Your Credit Cards (and Credit Card Debt) With These Smart Tools

Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help

Get Your Finances on Track With These Expert-Approved Budget Apps

Here’s When to Buy Airline Tickets to Save Some Money on Your Flight

Good News: Financial Peace of Mind Isn’t About Having a Certain Bank Account Balance

9 Secrets From Retirement Super Savers Everyone Can Use

What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

Looking for a New TV? Here's When to Shop to Get the Best Prices

The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive

Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know

Personal Loans Can Make Large Expenses Feel More Manageable—Here’s What You Should Know Before You Borrow

What You Absolutely Must Know About Payday Loans Before You Get One

Picking the Right Time to Buy a House Can Help You Save—or Get You in Your Dream Home More Quickly

This Single Mom Paid Off Nearly $80K of Debt in 8 Months

FICO Just Launched a New Score to Make Borrowing Money Easier for People With Low Credit Scores  

It’s Never Too Early to Start Saving for Your Baby’s Future, and This New Service Makes It Easier Than Ever

What You Need to Know About the Quickly Approaching July 15 Tax Filing Deadline

