How much does the HOA have in reserves? And what is the HOA’s total funding goal for its reserve account?

This, too, is perhaps one of the most consequential questions you can ask. Here’s why: A portion of the monthly HOA dues you will pay are generally channeled into the association’s reserve fund to cover future community repair, replacement, or emergency projects.

Without an adequate amount of money in this fund, an HOA may not be able to cover such future needs. And here’s the key point, a lack of reserve funds, or a partially or inadequately funded reserve account at the time you purchase a new home, is a sign that HOA dues are likely to increase. And keep increasing until the association reaches its reserve funding goals.

“Ask how much the reserves are currently funded as a percentage of the HOA’s overall budget for repairs,” explains Roger Cummings, Reali’s broker of record. “This question helps to understand the financial solvency of the HOA and how well they maintain and monitor their budget.”

If the answer is less than 30 percent, that’s not great news, says Cummings. Current reserve funding of somewhere between 30 to 60 percent of the association’s target is a slightly better answer. But ideally, you want the answer to be that the association’s reserve account is at least 60 percent funded, if not more.

“Anything less than 60 percent could mean a near-term special assessment or dues increases if a large community repair or replacement is imminent,” explains Cummings.

Many HOAs will periodically perform reserve studies, and these studies inform the association regarding the appropriate range or level of reserve funds they should have on hand to cover unexpected emergencies, various replacement projects, or HOA improvements, adds attorney Ben Gottlieb, co-founder of Arizona-based MacQueen & Gottlieb.