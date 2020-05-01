Money Made Simple

Life is complicated enough without basic, everyday financial questions making it even harder. From managing every aspect of your finances to investing for the future, we make money simple. This month: 2020’s Real Simple Smart Money Awards, highlighting the latest and greatest in budgeting apps, credit cards, and more.

Real Simple Smart Money Awards 2020

We Tried Almost 300 Financial Apps and Services—These 23 Are the Best for Your Bank Account

We Tried Almost 300 Financial Apps and Services—These 23 Are the Best for Your Bank Account

These apps, accounts, and services will make your financial life easier.
Read More
The Financial Services and Apps Real Simple Editors Tried and Loved This Year

The Financial Services and Apps Real Simple Editors Tried and Loved This Year

Your wallet will thank us later.
Read More
Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help

Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help

Anyone confused about student loans or retirement—aka everyone—has these great financial services in their corner.
Read More
Get Your Finances on Track With These Expert-Approved Budget Apps

Get Your Finances on Track With These Expert-Approved Budget Apps

See the best budget apps to get your finances into shape.
Read More
These Top Banking Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money Right

These Top Banking Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money Right

It’s 2020: Time to try digital banking.
Read More
A Monthly Guide to Finding the Best Deals on Electronics, Mattresses, and More

A Monthly Guide to Finding the Best Deals on Electronics, Mattresses, and More

Shop right, save money.
Read More

Budgetary Basics

Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To

Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To

Learn how to budget now, and you’ll thank yourself later.
Read More
Our Best-Ever Tips for Saving Money

Our Best-Ever Tips for Saving Money

From cutting down on utility costs to saving money on every purchase, here are our best-ever ways (more than 90!) to save money.
Read More
Whether You’re Selling, Buying, or Refinancing, These Clever Real Estate Sites Can Help

Whether You’re Selling, Buying, or Refinancing, These Clever Real Estate Sites Can Help

Read More
These Top Banking Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money Right

These Top Banking Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money Right

Read More
Get Better at Managing Your Credit Cards (and Credit Card Debt) With These Smart Tools

Get Better at Managing Your Credit Cards (and Credit Card Debt) With These Smart Tools

Read More
Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help

Confused About Your Financial Options? These Top Financial Services of 2020 Can Help

Read More

More Smart Money Award-Winners

These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

To build wealth, investing is key. These investment apps, programs, and services will help you get started.

All Money Made Simple

The Financial Services and Apps Real Simple Editors Tried and Loved This Year

The Financial Services and Apps Real Simple Editors Tried and Loved This Year

Read More
We Tried 300 Financial Apps and Services for the Real Simple Smart Money Awards—Here Are the 2020 Winners

We Tried 300 Financial Apps and Services for the Real Simple Smart Money Awards—Here Are the 2020 Winners

Read More
Want to Shop and Save Money? These Shopping Apps Make It Possible

Want to Shop and Save Money? These Shopping Apps Make It Possible

Read More
These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier

These Apps and Services Make Getting (and Understanding) Insurance So Much Easier

Read More
These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

These Top Investment Apps and Services Will Make You a Regular Trader in No Time

Read More
Get Your Finances on Track With These Expert-Approved Budget Apps

Get Your Finances on Track With These Expert-Approved Budget Apps

Read More
Here’s When to Buy Airline Tickets to Save Some Money on Your Flight

Here’s When to Buy Airline Tickets to Save Some Money on Your Flight

Read More
Good News: Financial Peace of Mind Isn’t About Having a Certain Bank Account Balance

Good News: Financial Peace of Mind Isn’t About Having a Certain Bank Account Balance

Read More
9 Secrets From Retirement Super Savers Everyone Can Use

9 Secrets From Retirement Super Savers Everyone Can Use

Read More
What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

Read More
After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent By Half to $1,400 a Month

After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent to $1,400 a Month

Read More
This $14 Coin Counting Kit Helped Me Save $14,000 Without Feeling the Pinch

This $14 Coin Counting Kit Helped Me Save $14,000 Without Feeling the Pinch

Read More
Looking for a New TV? Here's When to Shop to Get the Best Prices

Looking for a New TV? Here's When to Shop to Get the Best Prices

Read More
3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists

3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists

Read More
The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

Read More
This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive

This Entrepreneur Built a Social Network for Moms and Has Great Advice to Help Working Mothers Thrive

Read More
This Is the Exact Age When There's a 'Make-or-Break Moment' for Retirement Planning, Says Suze Orman

This Is the Age When You Hit a Make-or-Break Moment for Retirement Planning, Says Suze Orman

Read More
'This Is A Lot of Scariness:' The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider

'This Is a Lot of Scariness': The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider

Read More
If You’re Getting Your Nails Done Now, You Absolutely Need to Tip—Here’s How Much

If You’re Getting Your Nails Done Now, You Absolutely Need to Tip—Here’s How Much

Read More
Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know

Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know

Read More
Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age—And It Will Make You Feel Better

Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age

Read More
Goodbye, Atlanta! This 37-Year-Old Wants a Small City With Warm Weather — Where She Can Live on $50,000 a Year

Goodbye, Atlanta! This 37-Year-Old Wants a Small City With Warm Weather—Where She Can Live on $50,000 a Year

Read More
I Had to Tell a Room of Strangers the Most Traumatic Experience of My Life: A Quest For Sexual Health Funding

I Had to Tell a Room of Strangers the Most Traumatic Experience of My Life: A Quest For Sexual Health Funding

Read More
This Is a Little-Known Way Money-Savvy Women Are Earning Thousands of Dollars on the Side

This Is the Little-Known Way Money-Savvy Women Are Joining Together to Earn Thousands

Read More
‘You Don’t Think It Will Happen to You’: This Popular Job May Have the Biggest Gender Pay Gap in America

‘You Don’t Think It Will Happen to You’: This Popular Job May Have the Biggest Gender Pay Gap in America

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com