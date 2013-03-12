8 Money Habits It’s Time to Break

In June 2012, Bankrate found that the number of people with zero emergency funds rose to 28 percent from 24 percent in 2011. You probably know by now that you should have six months' net income set aside in case of an emergency, and establishing that savings is easier than you think. "If you have an employer that can split out the amount that you are taking home, and force-feed savings into an account that is out of sight and out of mind, that's one of the best ways," Elliot Herman, CFP, tells Bankrate. And even if your employer doesn't offer it, your bank likely does.