8 Black Women Who Are Changing The Future of Money

Black women have been blazing a trail in the financial world for decades. From Maggie Lena Walker , the first woman ever to start a bank, to Lilla St. John , the first Black woman to pass the New York Stock Exchange exam in 1953 at age 25, the legacy is vast—and filled with numerous firsts.

But as Black History Month 2021 draws to a close, it's crucial to consider the way forward. In 2020, according to The Washington Post, we learned that the wealth gap between Black and white Americans in the United States is just as large as it was in 1968. Amid the expanding wealth inequality in the U.S., numerous Black women around the country are making major strides toward a more financially literate future.