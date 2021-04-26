Unlike many other countries, in the United States, restaurants pay employees just a minimal salary. The federal minimum wage for tipped employees as of January 1 is a mere $2.13 per hour. However, states are legally allowed have their own guidelines with regard to minimum wage for service providers—and many do.

In some states, servers are paid an hourly wage of somewhere between $2 to $3 per hour, while in others, like California, the hourly pay can be as high as $14 per hour. But California, along with Oregon and Washington, represent a rare exception. In the vast majority of the nation, tips continue to make up a large portion of the server's salary—43 states continue to allow tipped workers to be paid a subminimum wage.

"Tips can constitute over 60 percent of a server’s total earning," according to TableAgent.