Restaurant Tipping Guide

When you pop that Jackson into the check presenter for your server, she’s not simply pocketing it. A service staff is a team, so they share in the tips (and pay taxes on them). Depending on the house policy, either all of that shift’s gratuities enter a pool and are divided by a point system, or each individual server is responsible for tipping her support staff—a busser, a runner, a back waiter, and/or a bartender. Also, be aware that your tips are not just a supplement, but are the main source of their salary. In New York, for example, the wait staff minimum wage is $4.60/hour…not exactly a living wage.