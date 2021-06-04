The Positive Benefits of Tipping Well

Why tipping matters

Along with having a positive impact on both the giver and receiver, Kesten says that deliberate acts of kindness can help build connection and cultivate an overall feeling of engagement and helpfulness.

"Culturally, seeing and hearing about acts of kindness by others can have a contagious impact. It can remind folks of the vast array of types of help that are meaningful and achievable," she says, and cites the joy many people find in doing small things for others, like paying for the person behind them in the coffee drive-thru line.

In effect, it makes us feel good. And in the process, can also help restore someone else's optimism and sense of goodwill.

Going the extra mile to acknowledge a job well done has become especially important in the pandemic, which has affected the mental health of millions of people who, according to Kesten, are suffering from a variety of issues, including fears over health and finances, depressed moods, anxiety, irritability, stress, and loneliness.

Unsurprisingly, service and tipped workers have consistently been among some of the most impacted. A report published by One Fair Wage suggests that food service workers, in particular, have faced increased job duties and workloads, as well as being at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.

While service workers of all kinds have seen their responsibilities increase, Joshua Chaisson, bartender, server, and president of Restaurant Workers of America says that he, along with many of his colleagues around the country, have seen a marked rise in appreciation for that added workload.

"[We're] seeing an abundance of people genuinely appreciating and being insanely thankful that we're still out here, grinding and hustling and doing our thing."

More often than not, that appreciation translates into generous tips, which go a long way in helping service workers both financially and emotionally, and Chaisson says that it makes the guests and workers feel good.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cites that as of May 2020, the median wage for waiters and waitresses was $11.42. But according to the Fair Labor Standards Act, tipped workers can make as little as $2.13 per hour. So, beyond acknowledging good work, tips are often what service workers live on and use to help pay the bills.

"The reality is, that person is helping me pay my rent, they're paying for my dental visit," says Chaisson.