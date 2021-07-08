How to Talk About Salary With Your Coworkers

Reject the taboo

Most employees report deciding against talking about their salaries due to the strong taboo around discussing money with coworkers (and even friends and family!). But the fact remains that workers receive better pay and report higher satisfaction with work when immersed in a culture of salary transparency. If the company isn't going to create that culture for their employees, you can create that culture within your working group.

"I'm king of talking about my salary," says Jacob, a sales manager at a micro-brewery in Texas. He makes it a point to work salary into natural watercooler conversations with his coworkers when possible. "I'd usually find a way to ask anyone I worked with what they made," he says. But still, Jacob admits that not everyone is as cavalier about the discussion as him. "None of them ever seemed hesitant to discuss," he says. "But I could tell they felt weird about it."

Reject the taboo and make money talk a regular occurrence. The more you do it (and proactively with close friends and family), the easier it becomes. A casual salary conversation around the water cooler could be just the thing to break the company taboo.