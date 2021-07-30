5 Ways to Handle Your Karmic Financial Debts

You didn't pay someone back.

Let's say you borrowed some money and you never paid it back. Now maybe someone wants to borrow money from you, and you remember you didn't handle your debt with integrity in the past. Or you just feel like you can never get ahead with your money. Could this have anything to do with that time you didn't pay back what you owed?

Fix your financial faux pas: If you have the money to pay back the person you owe money to, pay it back.

"You don't have to get into a whole sob story," advises Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, LMSW, who offers financial therapy at Mind Money Balance and is the author of The Financial Anxiety Solution. "Simply saying, 'I know I'm late paying you back. Thanks for being so understanding. It won't happen again,' and Venmo-ing them money or bringing them money is the right thing to do."

Also, if you're a fan of affirmations, you might want to add, "I'm good at honoring my debts," or "my past mistakes with debt do not define me" to your dailies. Repeat these to yourself or write them on a sticky note and hang them in a prominent place like your desk or bathroom mirror.

When it comes to lending money, Bryan-Podvin says to rethink it as a gift: "Loaning more than you can comfortably afford to gift is a recipe for tension, awkwardness, and discomfort." After all, are you still close to the person you owed money to? If you can comfortably gift someone money, go ahead and do it. And if you still want to lend money, get in writing how they'll pay you back, at what interest rate (if any), as well as what penalties they'll incur if they fail to pay you.