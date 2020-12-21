Everyone You Should Remember to Tip Over the Holidays (and How Much to Give)

It always pays to be generous to the helpful people who take care of you, whether it's a housekeeper who goes above and beyond or a hairdresser who's extra good to your locks. And there's no better time to show your appreciation than during the holidays, in the form of thoughtful Christmas tips. So, how much is standard to tip at the holidays, and who should get a gift versus a cash? While specific amounts will vary by your location, circumstances, and budget, here's a handy holiday tipping guide to help answer all your etiquette questions.