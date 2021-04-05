Should You Hire a Money Coach?

Vargas, like a lot of influencer-coaches, is not certified as a fiduciary or affiliated with any financial institution. That's not necessarily a bad thing. "I'm not a financial advisor. I'm more like, I want to set you up on a clear plan so you can understand your money," Vargas explains. But it is important to know this, because before you pay for any type of coaching or advice, you should be aware of exactly what you're getting.

And one is not necessarily better than the other, says Misty Lynch, CFP, a financial advisor at Beck Bode, who also works as a financial life coach. It's just that they do different things. "A money coach isn't necessarily going to tell you how to invest the money you make or what to do with it. That's outside of their realm," Lynch says. "Their focus is creating a structure, on helping you get more out of your money so you can pay debt or increase your income."