This Is the New Deadline to Get Your $1,200 Check From the Government

Some Americans will get more time to register for their Economic Impact Payment from the IRS. Here’s how to get that stimulus check.

You now may have more time to get your stimulus check.

The IRS recently extended the deadline from October 15 to November 21 for the roughly nine million Americans who might be eligible for the Economic Impact Payment but have yet to claim it. Those payments—which many of us got earlier this year—are designed to help us weather the impact of the coronavirus. The checks are worth up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples. Those with kids under 17 at the end of 2019 could get an additional $500 per child.

How do I know if I’m owed money? The IRS should send you a letter alerting you to this, as Millie reported in September. “The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a return for either 2018 or 2019,” the IRS explained. “Based on an internal analysis, these are people who don't typically have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes.” Note that just because you got a letter, doesn’t mean you’re definitely owed the money. You can find out eligibility requirements here.

Why is the deadline being extended? “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. He added that it is unlikely there will be any further extension.