The Government May Owe Millions of People Up to $1,200 Apiece. Are You One of Them? 

You could soon be $1,200 richer.

Earlier this week, the IRS announced that it would be mailing letters to roughly nine million Americans who might be eligible, but have yet to claim, the Economic Impact Payment. The payments, which many Americans received earlier this year to help them deal with the economic impact of coronavirus, are worth up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples. Plus, those with kids under 17 at the end of 2019 may qualify for an additional $500 per child.

How do I know if I’m eligible? The IRS will send you a letter. “The letters are being sent to people who haven't filed a return for either 2018 or 2019. Based on an internal analysis, these are people who don't typically have a tax return filing requirement because they appear to have very low incomes, based on Forms W-2, 1099s and other third-party statements available to the IRS,” the IRS explains on its website.

But just because you get a letter in the mail about this from the IRS, doesn’t mean you automatically qualify for Economic Impact Payment. “An individual is likely eligible if he or she is a U.S. citizen or resident alien; has a work-eligible Social Security number; and can't be claimed as dependent on someone else's federal income tax return. However, there can be a variety of situations that could affect an individual's eligibility,” the IRS explains. You can get more information on eligibility by reading the eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov; even if you don’t get a letter, but think you might be eligible for a $1,200 payment, it’s worth reviewing these requirements to see if you’re owed that money.

What do I need to do if I am eligible? By October 15, you should register with the IRS using the free Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here application. If you can’t access that tool, you can also submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov. Or “people can also wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021,” the IRS adds.