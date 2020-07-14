Millie

Millie explores the many aspects of money: making it, saving it, investing it, giving it, spending it and—sometimes, hardest of all—talking about it.

The Latest

‘What Are People Going to Do?’ A ‘Soul-Crushing’ Cash Crunch Is Looming For Many Americans

The $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit is set to expire on Friday. We talk to cash-strapped women who are contending with that, and other financial issues.
After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent By Half to $1,400 a Month

“We felt a lot of emotional fallout from the shutdown.” Here’s exactly what their budget looked like before COVID-19, and now.
5 Best Beach Towns Where You Can Buy a House for $200,000 or Less - Millie

Perhaps counterintuitively, now may be the time to buy. 
'This Is A Lot of Scariness:' The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider

Some women say they can’t afford to have a child right now, while others feel these stressful times aren’t right for a baby.
3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists

From your job to your money to your housing, here's exactly what you should be aware of right now. 
Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age—And It Will Make You Feel Better

Stop listening to the popular retirement savings advice—and do these 3 things instead.
More Great Reads

The Secrets to Scoring Serious Deals on Luxury Goods from Coach, Kate Spade, Lululemon and More Right Now

If you’ve got some extra money, now may be the time to buy that statement piece you’ve always dreamed of.
Fighting a Lot With Your Spouse? This Controversial Legal Move May Be the Answer

Why more married couple are ending up in the lawyer's office. 
This Is the Exact Age When There's a 'Make-or-Break Moment' for Retirement Planning, Says Suze Orman

Goodbye, Atlanta! This 37-Year-Old Wants a Small City With Warm Weather — Where She Can Live on $50,000 a Year

I Had to Tell a Room of Strangers the Most Traumatic Experience of My Life: A Quest For Sexual Health Funding

This Is a Little-Known Way Money-Savvy Women Are Earning Thousands of Dollars on the Side

All Millie

‘You Don’t Think It Will Happen to You’: This Popular Job May Have the Biggest Gender Pay Gap in America

'I'm In Panic Mode’: Here's Exactly What This Atlanta Couple's Budget Looks Like After a $35,000 Pay Cut

‘What Are People Going to Do?’ A ‘Soul-Crushing’ Cash Crunch May Be Looming For Too Many Americans

