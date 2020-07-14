‘What Are People Going to Do?’ A ‘Soul-Crushing’ Cash Crunch Is Looming For Many Americans
The $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit is set to expire on Friday. We talk to cash-strapped women who are contending with that, and other financial issues.Read More
After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent By Half to $1,400 a Month
After a Job Loss, This Couple Is Leaving New York City—And Slashing Their Rent by 50%
“We felt a lot of emotional fallout from the shutdown.” Here’s exactly what their budget looked like before COVID-19, and now.Read More
5 Cool Beach Towns Where You Can Buy a House for $200,000 or Less
Perhaps counterintuitively, now may be the time to buy.Read More
'This Is A Lot of Scariness:' The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider
The Recession Is Forcing These Women, Who Desperately Want Kids, to Reconsider
Some women say they can’t afford to have a child right now, while others feel these stressful times aren’t right for a baby.Read More
3 Vital Things You Need to Know About This Recession, According to Economists
From your job to your money to your housing, here's exactly what you should be aware of right now.Read More
Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age—And It Will Make You Feel Better
Here’s Exactly How Much the Best Retirement Savers Have Saved at Every Age
Stop listening to the popular retirement savings advice—and do these 3 things instead.Read More