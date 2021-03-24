Getting Married? Here's Why You Might Want to Rethink That Joint Bank Account

Everyone's relationship with money differs, including how they spend and save, so separating finances could keep conflict from arising and accounts from getting overdrawn. Patrina Dixon, certified financial educator in Windsor, Conn., and founder and CEO of It's My Money, says she sees this all the time with her clients. "One spends more than the other," she explains. "One spends from the account without telling the other. One spends money on something other than what was planned by them together."

How you grew up plays a role in your money handling habits, too. If one spouse grew up in a wealthy family where money is no object and the other came from a struggling lower-income family, Cathy Pareto, certified financial planner and president and founder of Cathy Pareto and Associates in Coral Gables, Fla., says their perceptions of money might be worlds apart. "They will often bring that into the marriage or partnership, and it can be cause for lots of fireworks," she adds.