JCPenney is Selling Items for One Penny

The extremely budget-friendly deals are all part of the brand's spring marketing campaign.

Here's a use for all of those pennies in your wallet or in your change jar at home. JCPenney will be selling select items for one cent during its "Penney Days" promotions—all part of its new campaign: "Get Your Penny's Worth."

The company hopes that these promotions will introduce shoppers to the quality and style associated with its private brands, it said in a press release. The first week-long promotion will begin on February 28—customers who buy a regular-priced Arizona brand apparel or accessory item for full price in stores or online, can get a similar item for one penny.