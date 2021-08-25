5 Ways to Tell If a Deal Is Saving You Money

1 Can you pay for the item in full?

First things first: Can you pay for this item in full (sale and all) and not go into debt? If your plan is to purchase it using a credit card that you don't think you will be able to pay off in full, it's probably best to skip.

"If you're buying something that's a want, not a need, and you need to use a 'buy now, pay later' program to afford it, you're essentially taking out a loan to buy something," says Lauren Bringle, accredited financial counselor at Self Financial, a digital platform focused on helping people build good credit.

Sale or not, if an item is going to make you pay a lot of money in credit card interest fees in the future, it's not worth it. "If you charge a sale item on your credit card, pay it off completely, then get rewards for your purchase, that could be a win-win," says Bringle.