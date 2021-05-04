7 Side Hustles to Make (and Save) Money Fast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking to bulk up your emergency fund, save for a vacation, or pay off debt? Starting a side hustle to create a second income stream can help you make money fast and kick-start your financial goals.

How much time you dedicate to that side gig, however, is what will determine just how much extra cash you bring in. That said, you can easily bring in an additional $500 a month or more with the right side hustle. Here's how to get started.

What is a side hustle?

A side hustle is a type of self-employment in addition to your regular full-time job. It's usually a type of job you're passionate about, and one where you can work the hours you want in order to determine precisely how much extra income you make. It can be more lucrative than a run-of-the-mill part-time job and is easier to manage because when you're the boss, you can work around your other employment.

Lucrative side hustles to start earning money fast

Time is money, of course. But you also want to find a side hustle you actually enjoy doing, no matter the time commitment. Otherwise, you may burn out fast. These seven side hustles aren't only fun; they can also pay extremely well.

Freelance writer

If you have a way with words, one of your best bets for rewarding (and well-paying) side hustles is freelance writing. The average hourly pay is $22.83 an hour; however, you can earn much more than that once you get established. Start-up costs are low, and you can write from anywhere! Just make sure you've got a solid setup with a laptop and internet. Setting up a writer's website is a good idea too.

The great thing about freelance writing is you don't need an expensive degree to get started. There are many ways to find jobs as a beginner freelancer, and with dedication, you can start a new successful side hustle or even kick-start a new career.

Virtual assistant

Virtual work is on the rise, which is why virtual assisting is an excellent side hustle to start. You can make anywhere from $15-$60 an hour when you become a virtual assistant, and it doesn't require a ton of training. In fact, you can utilize the skills you already have and learn more as you grow your business.

For example, if you have experience in customer service, data entry, or design skills, you can begin by offering those types of services to find clients. Check out these 50+ service ideas you can do as a virtual assistant.

Bookkeeper

If you have any bookkeeping experience, starting your own business doing this is a perfect way to make fast cash. Bookkeeping is one of the most profitable side gigs out there; some bookkeepers earn up to $80 an hour.

Like virtual assisting, this side hustle has low-start up costs, which means less money out and more money in your pocket. And yes, you can become a bookkeeper even without experience. Of course, the more you learn, the more services you can offer in turn, and the more money you'll make. Check out more on how to become a bookkeeper at bookkeepers.com.

Photographer

If you have a knack for taking pictures, a photography side hustle could be perfect for you. There are various ways you can sell your pictures for cash to stock sites and elsewhere—and there's always wedding photography to bring in big bucks (we're talking $3,000-$5,000 per wedding).

Of course, there are start-up costs: You will need to invest in high-quality camera equipment, but by purchasing these items used, you can save quite a bit of money. Not only can you make money photographing weddings, but you could also branch out and offer engagement photos, baby sessions, parties, and more.

Pet Sitter

One of the best side hustles for animal lovers is being a pet sitter. Can you beat getting paid to hang with cute pups? Depending on your services and location, you can make $10-$25 an hour pet sitting. Thanks to websites such as Rover.com, you can quickly find clients and start making money.

Some of the higher-paid pet sitters out there offer overnight care—either in their own home, or they'll stay in the client's home while they are away. Pet sitting can be a high-paying and enjoyable side hustle with very few barriers to entry.

eBay Flipper

"Flipping" is when you find items at yard sales, thrift shops, and flea markets and sell them for a profit. You may be shocked at how much money you can make, depending on what you sell. For example, I found a pair of hand-painted figures for $3.99 at Goodwill and sold them on eBay for $25. You can sell anything from costume jewelry to old video game systems—and make quick cash. Get a crash course on how to flip items for a profit with the Flip-It 101 ebook.

Sell Printables

If you're design-minded, one of the easiest and most profitable side hustles you can start is selling printables. These are digital files you can print and use; for example, you can create a meal-planning schedule or a fitness tracker on a site such as Canva and sell it as a printable. The person will buy your digital file, download it, and print it to use. Some people make thousands of dollars a month just selling printables. Check out the course Printables by number to learn how to get started.

How to hustle

No matter what side hustle you choose, to get started, you will need to make a business plan to ensure you're turning a profit. A business plan will include how much money you want to make, expenses such as taxes, cost of goods, and anything you need to operate your new business. You also want to include what type of services you are offering and how much you are going to charge.

Starting a side hustle may take a little bit of investment funds up front, but if you do it right, you can keep your start-up costs low and get to making money.

Low-cost ways to learn new skills

The point of starting a side hustle is to make money fast. Learning new skills can help you become an expert in your field, but sometimes it can get expensive if you end up having to pay for training and certifications. Luckily, there are many inexpensive ways to learn in-demand skills.

Thanks to YouTube, you can learn just about anything for free. There are tips on virtual assisting, blogging, bookkeeping, you name it. Google offers free certifications and courses on content marketing and more. You can also check out blogs and books on whatever side hustle you are considering to learn more before diving in—without spending a fortune.

Side-hustle your way to cash