How to Put Your Money Back Into Native Communities on Indigenous People's Day (and Every Day)

The holiday formerly known as Columbus Day (October 11) is right around the corner. These days, it goes by a few new names. Indigenous People's Day is the most widely known, but it has also been observed as Native American Day or First People's Day in some U.S. states. No matter what you decide to call it, the day acknowledges North America's Indigenous people's struggle for rights, recognition, and reparations since 1492. Over 500 years later, the new holiday has come to include the Native population not just in the 48 contiguous states, but also in Alaska, Hawaii, and the U.S. territories. Each place, of course, has its own history and customs, but there are trends in the ways that non-Native people can honor the past—and give back in the present.