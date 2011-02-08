How to Prevent Money Troubles After a Disaster
Keep an Online Inventory of Your Goods
Uh-oh. A pipe breaks and floods your basement. Bad enough, right? But if you can’t prove the value of what was destroyed in an accident (or what was stolen in the case of theft), things could get even worse. Having an inventory of your goods—along with supporting materials, such as photographs and receipts—to present to your home owner’s insurance company is crucial. First use the handy guide on the following pages to learn how to document your valuables properly. Then store this information electronically in an online (read: waterproof) e-mail account. Be sure to update it every two years and after you make a major purchase. Keep pictures in a bank safe-deposit box or save them in an online photo account, like Snapfish. Financial crisis averted.
Cameras and Photography Equipment
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number.
China, Silver, Porcelain, and Crystal
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange pieces and place settings so everything can be seen and counted.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought each item.
Collectibles (Coins, Stamps, and Rare Books)
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange items so entire collection is seen, or photograph objects individually.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought each item.
Electronics
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
No.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number.
Fine Art
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Be sure you can see the artist’s signature.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought item.
Furniture
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
No.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.
Furs
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.
Jewelry
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. If you have any custom-made pieces, be sure you can see a designer signature or marking.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.
Musical Instruments
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes, but only if antique.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number if it has one, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.
Sports Memorabilia
Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange items so entire collection is seen, or photograph objects individually.
Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.
Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.
What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought each item.
Two Final Things to Remember
Anytime you inherit something or don’t have proof of an item’s value, you should have it appraised.
Insurance policies differ, so check with your insurance carrier about coverage. You need a rider only when the value of an item exceeds your policy limit.