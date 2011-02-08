How to Prevent Money Troubles After a Disaster

By Amy Mayer
Updated November 12, 2012
Image Source/ Getty Images
Learn how to keep track of valuables and their worth—just in case you ever need to file a claim with your home owner’s insurance company.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Keep an Online Inventory of Your Goods

Image Source/ Getty Images

Uh-oh. A pipe breaks and floods your basement. Bad enough, right? But if you can’t prove the value of what was destroyed in an accident (or what was stolen in the case of theft), things could get even worse. Having an inventory of your goods—along with supporting materials, such as photographs and receipts—to present to your home owner’s insurance company is crucial. First use the handy guide on the following pages to learn how to document your valuables properly. Then store this information electronically in an online (read: waterproof) e-mail account. Be sure to update it every two years and after you make a major purchase. Keep pictures in a bank safe-deposit box or save them in an online photo account, like Snapfish. Financial crisis averted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Cameras and Photography Equipment

Brand X Pictures/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number.

3 of 12

China, Silver, Porcelain, and Crystal

Susan Trigg/ Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange pieces and place settings so everything can be seen and counted.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought each item.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Collectibles (Coins, Stamps, and Rare Books)

Steve Allen/ Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange items so entire collection is seen, or photograph objects individually.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought each item.

5 of 12

Electronics

ICHIRO/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
No.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number.

6 of 12

Fine Art

Gallo Images/Latitudestock/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Be sure you can see the artist’s signature.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought item.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Furniture

Nicholas Eveleigh/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
No.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
No.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.

8 of 12

Furs

Shana Novak/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.

9 of 12

Jewelry

Tsuneo Yamashita/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. If you have any custom-made pieces, be sure you can see a designer signature or marking.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Musical Instruments

Tim Hawley/Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes, but only if antique.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, make, model, year, serial number if it has one, manufacturer, store or website where you bought item.

11 of 12

Sports Memorabilia

DAJ/ Getty Images

Should I Take a Digital Photo?
Yes. Arrange items so entire collection is seen, or photograph objects individually.

Do I Need an Appraisal?
Yes.

Do I Need an Insurance Rider?
Yes.

What to Document
Price paid, purchase date, store or website where you bought each item.

12 of 12

Two Final Things to Remember

Tom Grill/ Getty Images

Anytime you inherit something or don’t have proof of an item’s value, you should have it appraised.

Insurance policies differ, so check with your insurance carrier about coverage. You need a rider only when the value of an item exceeds your policy limit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Amy Mayer