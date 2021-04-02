How to Negotiate Like You've Got Nothing to Lose

Contrary to popular opinion, negotiation isn't about "winning." It's about creating sustainability for both parties. Employers retains great employees by making sure their employees feel valued and compensated. A service provider wants to retain long-term customers and long-term customers need reasons to remain loyal. Ask yourself—what would create the most sustainable situation for yourself and the party with whom you are negotiating?

Always be on the lookout for when a situation is becoming unsustainable and why. Thinking of negotiation purely in terms of "winning" means that the game is over when the negotiation ends—regardless of what was agreed on. By remaining in conversation, the door is always open to negotiate change.