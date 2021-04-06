How to Turn Instagram Into Income—Without Becoming an Influencer

While many say social media is far from real life, Roberts believes it doesn't always have to be that way. In fact, using Instagram to communicate like you do offline might be just the thing for your business. "Instead of thinking about Instagram like this weird alternate reality, just think about it like it's life and you were marketing your business by word of mouth," suggests Roberts.

Artist Jackee Alvarez runs two Instagram businesses—one for selling her paintings, and another to sell handcrafted clay and wire earrings with her friend Madison. She says one of the most helpful parts of having her business on Insta is the access she has to people. "I think what helps creatives is really having a conversation with the people that are supporting them. I wouldn't be able to have such quick contact if I just had my website—I would have nowhere to let people know what's going on and really get opinions," says Alvarez. She also says that there is a learning curve with Instagram, especially with knowing what hashtags to use and when to post, since posts do not show up chronologically. When you set up your profile as a business account, Instagram allows you to check insights on your content. The insights section will show you when your followers are most active, how many people are interacting with your content, and how many accounts you have reached.

"The good thing with Instagram is you literally have the whole world at your fingertips. Anyone can stumble upon your page and give you a follow and support with a purchase. I think the way Instagram is currently set up allows for small businesses to be seen and supported," says Alvarez.

And speaking of follows, aim for quality not quantity. "I think you can have 50 followers and if all 50 of those people love what you're doing and buy something from you, you could make a lot of money," says Roberts. "Aim for quality people who are actually interested in what you do."