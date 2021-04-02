When we were searching for toilet paper and building makeshift classrooms in the living room a year ago while trying to work remotely, few of us were busy worrying, This pandemic is really going to tank my credit score.

But that score, which basically is a report card of how we pay our bills, decreased for many of us in 2020. Things that we availed ourselves of to get through the (hopefully temporary) tough times—paying only the minimum on our credit card bill or skipping a payment altogether, or applying for EIDL and SBA loans—may have resulted in hard inquiries on our credit reports, thus lowering our credit scores. (Eligibility for the PPP loans was not tied to a credit inquiry, and did not have that same effect for small business owners who went that route.) Such credit checks can lower a score by 25 points.

In other cases, we charged more on our cards—whether it was for a ring light for Zoom calls, groceries, an extra chair and desk for an at-home office, or even noise-canceling headphones—as we waited for unemployment or stimulus funds. Those actions affected our debt-to-credit ratio and therefore our credit scores.

A survey of 530 small business workers conducted by Gusto found that employees took on an average of $3,351 in new debt as a result of the pandemic. Nearly two times as many workers started to carry balance on credit cards than had in the past, and two-and-a-half times more delayed late rent, utility, and loan payments.

Now that vaccines are being rolled out and in-person school doors are opening, the worst may be behind us. But for those of us who suffered from credit score decline, that lower number can affect the future, including homeowner or rental insurance availability and rates, access to car loans, and even nabbing new jobs, things we may need to bounce back. The annual Discover Credit Health survey, conducted in November 2020, found 77 percent of Gen Z respondents and 82 percent of millennial respondents are actively trying to build or improve their credit score.

If you find yourself in the position where you want your post-pandemic credit score to go up, here are seven suggestions for improving your situation.