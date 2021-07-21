How to Find (and Claim) Your Lost and Missing Money

Search for unclaimed funds.

The federal government's unclaimed money website makes it easy to find money that you're owed. This might include tax refunds, life insurance, retirement benefits, unpaid wages, and more. The most common place to find a little loose change is your state's unclaimed property office.

How does your money end up in the hands of the state? Well, banks, insurance companies, medical offices, even credit card companies may have tried to refund you for an overpayment, but if you moved or closed a bank account, they might not know how to get that money to you. To search multiple states at the same time, try running your name through Missingmoney.com. And, even if you have foreign property or have lived abroad, the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has your back. Don't forget to check for spouses and dependent kids, or anyone for whom you are an executor of estate.