Is Self-Publishing Your Book Worth the Money?

The Book Strategist

Ellen Violette of BooksOpenDoors.com offers online classes and coaching to help writers self-publish their books. Some of her past clients were total newbies, while others had tried the traditional publishing route before and considered this the next best move. As a book strategist, Violette often gets asked if self-publishing can truly be lucrative. She says that first depends on an author's goals and strategies. And second, it depends on how much an author has to invest in the entire process.

"To go with a traditional publisher, an author will need a book proposal, so publishers can see that this person can sell books," Violette explains. "If the author doesn't know how to create a book proposal, they may hire a book-proposal writer to do it for them. This can run a few thousand dollars. And only about 5 percent of authors ever get a book deal."

Even if a book never gets picked up by a publisher, Violette says the exercise of writing a book proposal will give the author valuable information to determine if they should push for a traditional publisher or go it alone with self-publishing. She warns that self-published writers must have the funds to pay to have their book edited and formatted, and to have a professional cover made. Each of these services can range between a few dollars to upward of $10,000 each, depending on how long the book is and the original writing quality.

Services such as fiverr.com can make it affordable to find high-quality help, but each author has to stick to a budget that makes the most sense for their likely returns. Violette adds that there are free book cover templates and free sites for formatting, which can also keep costs low. Overall, though, she reminds that while some authors make well into the six figures, others make nothing at all from self-publishing. Where self-publishing always wins, however, is in author control over their book and their careers.

"A traditional publisher will decide on the final cover and title, as well as what stays in the book and what goes," Violette explains. "Second, you give up the publishing rights, so the publisher is the one who has access to your listings, and you need their permission to make marketing decisions about your book."

But, just as each book is different, so too are the price points for bringing a book to market. She says that authors with negotiating power for control might be better off with traditional publishing, but those whose deals seem undermining might find self-publishing to be a good alternative.