How Much Money Should You Have in Savings? More Than Just Your Emergency Fund

Contrary to popular belief, there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how much money should you have in your savings account. It’s a very personal decision—one based on your unique circumstances and needs. “You don't need to keep a set amount of money in your savings account unless you have a specific goal you're saving for,” Roberge says. “Rather than focusing on the amount, focus on what you PLAN to save.” For example, decide how much you want to put away weekly, biweekly, or monthly—whatever works best for you and your budget—and stick with it. Consistency is key.

That said, while the amount in your savings account will vary, the amount in your emergency fund should not. As mentioned earlier, experts suggest having three to six months’ worth of expenses squirreled away in a safe place, space, or account. However, this differs from your general savings account. “While many individuals will regularly withdraw cash from their savings account[s], when building an emergency fund, the key is tracking the balance and keeping it off-limits,” Brown says.