Essentially, it boils down to this: In a hyper-competitive market, sellers can be extra-fussy and choose the offer they’re most comfortable with, which includes opting for the offer that might make them the most money and that they’re most certain will close successfully without hiccups or falling out of escrow.

“In a hyper-competitive market, the buyer must do just that…compete,” says Daren Herzberg, a licensed real estate broker with New York-based Babst + Herzberg. “The seller has two objectives when choosing a buyer—highest price and lowest risk.”

Most home buyers obtain pre-approval for a mortgage from a lender to finance the bulk of the property purchase. And the sale contract will be contingent on the buyer ultimately securing that mortgage if their offer is accepted by the seller. In the event the prospective buyer does not get approved for that mortgage, however, he or she can cancel the purchase contract leaving the home seller in the lurch.

“When a homebuyer has a strong or high down payment and fair credit score, it gives the presumption that the buyer can comfortably handle the mortgage and if their offer is accepted they may not fall out of escrow,” says Chantay Bridges, of Los Angeles-based EXP Realty. “The last thing a seller wants is to begin with a buyer and later discover that their pre-approval never turned into an approval. They are unable to buy the home.”

Ryan McPartland, principal and mortgage advisor with Mortgage Acuity, says amid such a backdrop it is down payment that’s most critical, particularly the earnest money deposit.

“The general thought process is, the more money you’re willing to put down, the more skin you have in the game, the stronger buyer you become,” says McPartland. “Larger down payments are typically indicative of more qualified and serious buyers. The ability to save a large sum of money speaks highly of the buyers’ financial strength and responsibility. Clearly this isn’t always the case, however, in most instances it is.”

This line of thinking is particularly true when it comes to the earnest money deposit, which is the deposit a potential buyer puts down before closing on a house to show they are serious about purchasing.

“If the buyer does not meet their contractual requirements in terms of securing a mortgage commitment inside an agreed upon timeframe, the seller can keep the buyer’s earnest money deposit. The larger the earnest money deposit, the more the buyer is at risk and the less the seller is at risk. The lower the risk for the seller, the more attractive the offer,” adds McPartland.

So, all of that explains why deposits have taken on significant importance. But what about credit scores you ask? There are many reasons why credit score matters, but here’s one particularly important observation.

Good credit translates into more loan products for home buyers to choose from, says Mark Meyerdirk, principal broker at Wahsington D.C.-based Urban Brokers. And when home sellers have countless offers to choose from, their agents will often prioritize by a potential buyer's financial strength by taking into account the buyer's financing type.

“Putting cash offers aside, buyers using conventional financing are preferred to FHA or VA loans,” says Meyerdirk. “So, a buyer who has the ability to ‘go conventional’ has a better chance of success when competing with other buyers.”