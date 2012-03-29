How to Save on Household Goods

Amazon.com’s Subscribe & Save service ships various household products (anything from coffee to dishwasher tablets) to your doorstep on a schedule of your choosing, from monthly to every six months. It offers numerous pet-food brands—both grocery-store varieties, like Pedigree and Friskies, and more natural ones, like Newman’s Own Organics—at prices up to 15 percent lower than what you would pay at a big-box pet store. Bonus: Delivery is free, even for 40-pound bags.



Annual savings: $50