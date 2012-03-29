How to Save on Household Goods
Pet Food
Amazon.com’s Subscribe & Save service ships various household products (anything from coffee to dishwasher tablets) to your doorstep on a schedule of your choosing, from monthly to every six months. It offers numerous pet-food brands—both grocery-store varieties, like Pedigree and Friskies, and more natural ones, like Newman’s Own Organics—at prices up to 15 percent lower than what you would pay at a big-box pet store. Bonus: Delivery is free, even for 40-pound bags.
Annual savings: $50
Toilet Paper
Most of the time, mass retailers like Sam’s Club (which have an annual membership fee) and Target charge 8 to 10 percent less on toilet paper than grocery chains do. However, near the first and 15th of each month, many supermarkets discount paper products by 20 to 40 percent.
Annual savings: $25
DVDs and Video Games
Online and in-store prices can differ drastically. To find the best deal quickly, use the free ShopSavvy app. It lists the lowest prices on movies and games. Scan an item’s in-store bar code to compare the price with those of nearby retailers and online merchants that stock the product. (Example: A DVD of Water for Elephants was $34 online but $20 at a local store.)
Annual savings: $168
AA Batteries
Try using rechargeable ones. USBCell batteries ($18 for two, usbcell.com) work just like other AA batteries, and they recharge in about five hours when plugged into any USB port.
Annual savings: $14
Laundry Detergent
If it’s compatible with your machine, choose the powdered version of this cleaner and you’ll cut your costs by at least 10 percent.
Annual savings: $9
Diapers
You’ll find the deepest discounts on disposables from major brands if you purchase them through Amazon.com’s Warehouse Deals department. “The boxes may be damaged, but the product is always fine,” says Kimberly Danger, the author of Instant Bargains ($13, amazon.com).
Annual savings: $173
Postage
The average household receives about six credit-card statements monthly, not to mention cellular, cable, and utility bills. Make the switch to online bill pay and almost eliminate your mailing costs.
Annual savings: $49
Socks, Underwear, and T-Shirts
Use discounted gift cards to cut the cost of clothing staples. Go to GiftCardGranny.com and purchase cards from stores like Old Navy, Target, and Macy’s for as much as 35 percent off their stated value.
Annual savings: $97
Sneakers
Shopping an unexpected retailer for footwear can yield big savings. Sierra Trading Post (sierratradingpost.com) offers steep discounts on name-brand kicks from the likes of Saucony and New Balance. And it gives an additional 20 percent off to customers who follow its Twitter feed or like its Facebook page.
Annual savings: $140
Eyeglasses
Lookmatic.com sells eyeglasses for $95 (including the prescription) and provides free shipping and returns. Find a style that you like and enjoy a digital try-on by uploading a photo of yourself.
Annual savings: $320