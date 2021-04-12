Acknowledge that you have financial anxiety, and notice how it shows up for you.

Financial anxiety can manifest in many ways—just like traditional anxiety. Tonya Rapley, millennial money expert and founder of financial education and lifestyle blog My Fab Finance, says financial anxiety is "discomfort around having to deal with money in any capacity."

"Financial anxiety is just the emotional response you have to any major financial decision, the state of your current finances, and the role that money plays in your life," says Rapley. She says emails, bank statements, and conversations with friends and family about your money are all things that can trigger financial anxiety. And the response is not just an emotional one—it can be physical, too. Bryan-Podvin says this can look like tightness in your chest, difficulty breathing, and sweaty palms, among other physical symptoms.

Knowing your triggers, acknowledging the anxiety, and noting your physical response to money can help you dial it down, just like you would with any other difficult emotion. Bryan-Podvin recommends trying grounding practices like deep breathing to self-soothe and calm your body.

Another important thing to note: Anyone can experience financial anxiety. "You don't cure it by having a certain number in the bank or certain income. You cope with it by dialing down those nervous thoughts and feelings and behaviors and dialing up the support and education so you can have a healthy relationship with money," says Bryan-Podvin.