These BIPOC Influencers Want You to Retire Before Age 50

The His & Her Money Show is a household name in personal finance for couples, especially ones with very different money habits. Although they both grew up in similar households, Talaat and Tai McNeely had different perspectives on money. Tai, who was debt free, agreed to tackle Talaat's debt with him and within their first year of marriage they knocked out $30,000. They credit debt diligence and open dialogue with balance in their marriage.

Since 2014, they’ve grown their podcast and YouTube community to nearly 200K subscribers intent on bridging the intersection between family, finance, and faith. Their show highlights different people’s stories of debt freedom, making the dream of financial independence more proximate. “We get numerous messages from people who look just like us and are encouraged and inspired that they can do what we've done, because we've shown them it is possible.” When asked about their retirement philosophy, they advise, “Financial freedom is when you have the ability to do whatever you want on your own terms without finances being a culprit or a hindrance to your desires. Retirement then becomes a choice and not a deadline.”