8 Cool Brands That Save You Money by Skipping the Middleman

For many of us, it started with a mattress: Casper wasn't the first bed-in-a-box, but it was the first to become widely known. With its one-perfect-mattress ethos, we learned another thing, too: We were paying way too much for mattresses. And, as it turns out, a lot of other things too. In recent years, direct-to-consumer brands have proliferated as different companies seek to change our shopping habits around everything from watches to socks. And while there's no one way these brands should look, a trend has definitely emerged: high-quality basics that eschew trends for a classic, pared-back aesthetic.