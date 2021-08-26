7 Easy Ways to Save Money Every Day

1 Make your own coffee in the morning.

Got a barista that knows your go-to coffee order every morning? It might be time to pay them less visits. Buying coffee every day is a ritual for many, but it is a costly one. The GOBankingRates report found that the average American spends $1,100 on coffee every year. "A plain Starbucks tall coffee will set you back $1.85," says Marissa Zen, personal finance expert and owner of minimalist living blog Squirrels of a Feather. "Meanwhile, you can make your brew at home for around $0.16 per serving," she adds.

You don't have to give up your daily coffee, but you do stand to save big by making it yourself. If you're a coffee enthusiast who wants the taste of a cafe, spring for a quality coffee machine. Personal finance blogger Jim Wang calls this the "upgrade and save" strategy—while a quality drip coffee maker or Nespresso machine might cost you more upfront, you will save more in the long run by making coffee you love at home.

If you already have a coffee maker at home and are not on the market for a new one, a milk frother, like this Zulay Milk Frother ($14.99, amazon.com), can really up your at-home coffee game by giving you the frothy, foamy goodness of a latte or cappuccino at a fraction of the cost.