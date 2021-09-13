5 Ways to Gift Money Digitally—That Don't Involve Cash

1 Send them a Visa gift card.

Gift cards are a classic in lieu of cash. While a gift card to a particular store or brand someone loves is great for someone you know well, it can be tricky to find one if you're unsure where the person in question shops.

If you find yourself in this situation, sending someone a Visa gift card is a great option—that way, they can put the money towards whatever they want. Gift card site GiftCardGranny offers an option to build a personalized Visa gift card where you can upload a picture and message to go on the card.

"Being creative with your gift can elevate it to a level of significance that has lasting and loving connectivity," says Jason Wolfe, CEO of GiftCardGranny. Plus, sending someone a gift card digitally prevents them from losing it.

You can find gift cards on Rakuten, which also allows you to earn cash back on the cards you buy.